Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

FOCS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 454,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,490. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

