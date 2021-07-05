Morgan Stanley’s (MS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 4,818,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.