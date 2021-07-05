Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Sells 500,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,344,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,043,210.39.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 25,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,875.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 3,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,110.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 23,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,695.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 137,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,627.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

Shares of OGO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.44. 26,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,155. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$110.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

