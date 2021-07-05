Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

