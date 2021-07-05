GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. 10,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

