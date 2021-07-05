Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

ODFL remained flat at $$258.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 490,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,440. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

