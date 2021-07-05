Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,474. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

