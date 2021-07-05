Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

