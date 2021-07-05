PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Toscafund Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 6.0% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,183,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.24. 4,171,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

