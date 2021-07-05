Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $372.82. 615,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,823. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

