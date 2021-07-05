Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 586 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. 12,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,189. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.