iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

IGV traded up $5.11 on Monday, reaching $395.38. The company had a trading volume of 639,100 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.47. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

