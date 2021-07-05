Beer Money Price Up 72.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $352,502.88 and approximately $23,976.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

