Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 7,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

