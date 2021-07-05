Short Interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expands By 25.4%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 8,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.