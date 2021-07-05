$69.58 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $69.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $276.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $265.51 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 50,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,594. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

