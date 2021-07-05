QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $74.35 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $465.40 or 0.01380066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

