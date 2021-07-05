JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JKS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,230. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

