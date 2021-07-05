Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.38

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,588.53 or 0.99600607 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,971,058 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.