Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 527,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,640. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

