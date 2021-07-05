Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.32.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 4,329,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,039,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

