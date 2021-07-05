Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623,793. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $358.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

