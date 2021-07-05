Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 567,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

