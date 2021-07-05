Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $20,605,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.47. 236,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,398. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

