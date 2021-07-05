Hancock Whitney Corp Has $24.66 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 773.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $10.70 on Monday, hitting $938.16. 338,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,039. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $858.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $939.47. The company has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

