Prosight Management LP Buys Shares of 56,500 Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.67. 3,540,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

