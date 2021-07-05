Prosight Management LP Sells 4,439 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Prosight Management LP cut its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Albireo Pharma accounts for 4.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of Albireo Pharma worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

