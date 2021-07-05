Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soditic Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 102.5% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 147.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 421,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

