Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.7% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $13,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $76.47. 245,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.94. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

