Avenir Corp Acquires 10,973 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up approximately 2.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Energy Recovery worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 355,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.