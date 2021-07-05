Avenir Corp Purchases 152,130 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Avenir Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,130 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

CTSO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.28. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

