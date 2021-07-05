Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.73.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ITW traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $225.60. 452,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $172.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

