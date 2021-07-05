Avenir Corp Sells 9,613 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up approximately 5.0% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $57,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

NYSE:AES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.16. 3,312,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.