Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $7,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 34,161,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,861,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

