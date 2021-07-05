Avenir Corp Sells 1,888 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Avenir Corp reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,353,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $4,478,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $78.68. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,144. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 54.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.