Prosight Management LP Boosts Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 219.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for 1.4% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.29. The company had a trading volume of 112,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,248. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.23.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

