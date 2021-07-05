Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 28,400 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Nano-X Imaging makes up 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. 711,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,217. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

