Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $79.14 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $79.14 million and $3.08 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00166762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.33 or 1.00064700 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 88,693,246 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.