Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $3.87 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00166762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.33 or 1.00064700 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,088,233 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

