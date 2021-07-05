Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $69.41

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.41.
DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 10,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,356. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
