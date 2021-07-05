Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $69.41

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.41.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 10,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,356. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

