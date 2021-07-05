Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.85 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $721,869.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00166762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.33 or 1.00064700 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,642,420 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

