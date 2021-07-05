Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $631,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,729. The company has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

