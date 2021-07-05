Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

HCSG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 229,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

