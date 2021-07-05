Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $246.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

