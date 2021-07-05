Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 759,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.