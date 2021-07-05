Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 302,393 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,562. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.04. 2,259,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,998. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

