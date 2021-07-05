Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,610,605 shares of company stock valued at $196,766,735 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,529,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,174,352. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

