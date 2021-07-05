Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 21,222 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,222 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

NTLA stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,467. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

