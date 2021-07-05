MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €97.00 ($114.12) target price from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.44 ($119.35).

Shares of MOR traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.14 ($75.46). 178,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

