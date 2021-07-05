Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THRSF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Monday. Thunderbird Resorts has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

About Thunderbird Resorts

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 625 slots, and 147 table positions. The company operates Thunderbird Hotels, Fiesta Casino, Pharaohs Casinos, Salsa's Bar & Grill, Ring Side Sports Bar, Luckys Casino, Luxor Casino, Mystic Slot, and El Dorado brands.

